Baylor’s Kaur Becomes Three-Time Women’s Golf All-American

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s golf fourth-year junior Gurleen Kaur has been named an honorable mention All-American by Golfweek, making her the second three-time All-American in program history.

Kaur was previously named a Golfweek All-America honorable mention as a freshman in 2018 and again in 2020. With the 2021 recognition, she joins Hayley Davis as the only three-time All-Americans in program history. Kaur expects to return for a fifth season in 2021-22 and will attempt to become the program’s first four-time All-American.

A Houston native, Kaur became the first player in program history to compete at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur when she did so in 2021. She also qualified for the 76th U.S. Women’s Open and was one of four amateurs to make the cut at the LPGA major tournament, finishing in 66th place at San Francisco’s The Olympic Club.

Kaur was also named to the 2021 All-Big 12 Team and the 2021 Big 12 All-Tournament Team, and she picked up Academic All-Big 12 First-Team honors. She set a program record for single-season stroke average with a 71.97 mark across 34 rounds in 2020-21, leading the Bears to six tournament titles, the program’s first No. 1 national ranking and a fourth top-15 national finish in the last six NCAA Championships.

She led the Bears in scoring average (71.97), top-5 finishes (4) and par-4 scoring (4.08) and ranked second on the team in rounds at par or better (17), par-3 scoring (3.04), below-par percentage (20.1), par-or-better percentage (82.4) and total birdies (120).

Kaur won back-to-back medalist honors to open the 2020-21 season, claiming first-place in a 56-player field at the Schooner Fall Classic and first place in a 51-player field at the Betsy Rawls Invitational. Her efforts helped the Bears claim team titles in each of their first five tournaments of the season, leading to the first No. 1 national ranking in program history. She also finished fourth in the Lone Star Invitational and third in the 2021 Big 12 Championship, and her tie for 28th place at the NCAA Championship was the best finish by a BU player.

Baylor finished the 2020-21 season ranked No. 9 nationally by Golfweek and No. 15 by Golfstat. The Bears finished 15th at the NCAA Championship, earning their fourth top-15 in six NCAA Championships since the Bears earned the program’s first top-15 national finish in 2015.

BAYLOR WOMEN’S GOLF ALL-AMERICANS

Hayley Davis, 2012 – Second Team (WGCA); Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Hayley Davis, 2013 – Second Team (WGCA); Second Team (Golfweek)

Lauren Taylor, 2013 – Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Hayley Davis, 2015 – First Team (Golfweek); Second Team (WGCA)

Dylan Kim, 2015 – Second Team (WGCA); Third Team (Golfweek)

Laura Lonardi, 2016 – Second Team (WGCA); Third Team (Golfweek)

Amy Lee, 2017 – Second Team (WGCA); Third Team (Golfweek)

Gurleen Kaur, 2018 – Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Elodie Chapelet, 2020 – Honorable Mention (WGCA); Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Gurleen Kaur, 2020 – Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Gurleen Kaur, 2021 – Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

2020-21 Season Honors

Diane Baillieux

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Elodie Chapelet

Big 12 All-Tournament Team

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Hannah Karg

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Gurleen Kaur

All-America Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

All-Big 12 Team

Big 12 All-Tournament Team

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Jordan Shackelford

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Britta Snyder

All-Big 12 Team

Anika Veintemilla

Academic All-Big 12 First Team