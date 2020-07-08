Baylor’s Kaur Takes Medalist Honors at Women’s Texas Amateur

Texas Golf Association Press Release:

AUSTIN – A little course knowledge went a long way on Tuesday for Baylor senior Gurleen Kaur at the University of Texas Golf Club. Quite familiar with the dramatic Hill Country course, Kaur poured in six birdies on her way to shooting a 4-under-par 67 during the Qualifying Round of the 99th Women’s Texas Amateur.

Kaur earned Medalist honors and the No. 1 seed in the Championship Match Play Bracket with her impressive round. The Houston native said between junior events, college tournaments and practice rounds, she’s easily played UT Golf Club more than a dozen times.

“I’ve played here so many times that this place feels like a second home,” said Kaur, the 68th-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. “This is the best I’ve ever seen the course. The greens are in perfect condition. My course knowledge really helps with knowing where you need to be in the fairway and for placement on the greens.”

After missing birdie tries on the first two holes, Kaur cashed in on the par-4 third hole when she rolled in a 6-footer. She backed it up with a 5-foot birdie on the par-4 fourth hole. The three-time collegiate tournament winner gave a stroke back with a bogey on the par-4 fifth, but she remedied that with a 12-foot birdie on the par-5 ninth hole.

“Then I chipped in for birdie on No. 10 from behind the green,” she said. “I almost drove the green on 13. I chipped that one up to about 3 feet and made birdie. On 16, the par 3, I hit it to about 20 feet and drained that one.”

It all added up to a tournament-best 67, which was four shots better than the four players who tied for second place. Faith Delagarza, a Dallas Baptist University senior from Midland; Sadie Englemann, a Stanford freshman from Austin; Hailee Cooper, a University of Texas junior from Montgomery; and Makenzie Niblett, a freshman at Texas A&M all finished at even-par 71 in the Qualifying Round.

For complete scores, click here.

This year’s championship features one of the strongest fields in recent memory. Five of the top 100 players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings are playing UT Golf Club this week, for example. That list includes Kingwood’s Hanna Alberto, the reigning Women’s Amateur champion. Ranked 62nd in the World, Alberto has won six college tournaments. She also played in the 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“We’re obviously thrilled to be able to conduct this championship given the state of the world right now,” TGA Women’s Tournament Director Amy Worthington said. “Having such a strong field with so many elite college players only elevates this championship. We’re going to see some really, really good golf this week.”

In order to ensure a safe environment for everyone involved, the TGA developed specific player guidelines and a safety plan that is in full compliance with local orders. All players and spectators, as well as TGA volunteers and staff, are required to follow all guidelines. Masks or face covers, for example, are mandatory while indoors and while outdoors when safe distancing can’t be maintained, such as players sharing golf carts.

The TGA also has a dedicated staff member continually sanitizing all touchpoints during the championship, in addition to numerous other Covid-19 precautions.

Built in 2003 by Roy Bechtol and Randy Russell, UT Golf Club is a sprawling 7,412-yard, par-72 course. In Tuesday’s Qualifying Round, the best women amateurs in Texas played the classic Hill Country course as a par 71 from 6,121 yards.

Home of the UT Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams, the course is as scenic as it is demanding. Located in the upscale Steiner Ranch community of Austin, the UT Golf Club course overlooks the Colorado River and offers stunning panoramic views of the area’s vistas and valleys.

Championship golf courses tend to produce champions, and that certainly is the case here. UT Golf Club has been the home base for some of the game’s best young champions, including the likes of three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, PGA Tour winners Dylan Frittelli, Cody Gribble and Jhonattan Vegas, 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion Sophia Schubert and the 13th ranked female amateur in the world, Kaitlyn Papp.

In 2010, the Austin-based club hosted the 89th Women’s Texas Amateur. Texas A&M standout Sarah Zwartynski of Allen captured that title.

UT Golf Club General Manager Steve Termeer said the club couldn’t be more excited to welcome the best women amateurs in the state to its facility.

“To host the 99th Women’s Texas Amateur is just awesome,” he said. “We’re all about the spirit of competition. If you look at this trophy, it’s unbelievable. We’ve got Betsy Rawls, Betty Jameson and there’s a lady on here named Mary Ann Rathmell, who turned Mary Ann Morrison, and she won this event 10 times. She was a member of ours previously. It’s just an incredible honor for this club to host this event.”

The Rounds of 32 and 16 in the Championship Match Play Bracket will be played Wednesday, starting at 7:30 a.m.

99th WTGA State Amateur Championship

July 7, 2019

University of Texas Golf Club

Austin, Texas

QUALIFYING ROUND SCORES

Pos. Player Hometown Total Gross

1 Kaur, Gurleen Houston 67

T2 Delagarza, Faith Midland 71

T2 Englemann, Sadie Austin 71

T2 Cooper, Hailee Montgomery 71

T2 Niblett, Makenzie Austin 71

T6 Cotton, Bentley Austin 72

T6 Pedigo, Kennedy Fort Worth 72

T6 Hannah, Holzmann San Antonio 72

T6 Park, Jennie Carrollton 72

T6 Enright, Camille Plano 72

T11 Morris, Reva McKinney 73

T11 Whitney, Halle Magnolia 73

T11 Dow, Courtney Frisco 73

T11 Schwienteck, Ava Magnolia 73

T15 Bardwell, Mikayla Lewisville 74

T15 Dhruva, Isha Katy 74

T15 Wylie, Kelsey Katy 74

T15 Slaughter, Zoe Paige Houston 74

T15 Bellville, Kari Kyle 74

T15 Garcia, Julia Temple 74

T21 Cox, Lauren Orange 75

T21 Denson, Cari Hankamer 75

T21 Digesualdo, Sophie Austin 75

T21 Wright, Kenzie McKinney 75

T21 Jones, Hailey Dallas 75

T21 King, Trinity Arlington 75

T21 Bynum, Autumn Bastrop 75

T28 Shah, Serena Carrollton 76

T28 Nugent, Hunter Irving 76

T30 Gabbard, Tristan Fulshear 77

T30 Gregg, Julia Farmers Branch 77

T30 Beck, Estelle Lakeway 77

———————Flighted Competitors——————-

33 Carreon, Camryn San Antonio 77

T34 Zhang, Jasmine Midlothian 78

T34 Kilgore, Faith Wimberley 78

T34 Bruner, Greta Conroe 78

T37 Hardin, Mina Fort Worth 79

T37 Mitchell, Olivia Plano 79

T37 Reed, Rebecca Midland 79

T37 Roth, Ellie Plano 79

T37 McKee, Amelia Spring 79

42 Liu, Hanna Austin 80

T43 Jalufka, Jensen Austin 81

T43 Alberto, Hanna Kingwood 81

T45 Palmer, Mattingly Georgetown 82

T45 Barrett, Kenlie The Woodlands 82

T45 Fraser, Kyle Fort Worth 82

T48 Wood, Paige McKinney 83

T48 Murray, Madigan McKinney 83

T48 Alberto, Leah Kingwood 83

T48 Garza, Samantha San Antonio 83

52 Tan, Janane Coppell 84

T53 Saenz, Ariana Porter 85

T53 Frisbie, Piper Flower Mound 85

T55 Tran, Kate Arlington 86

T55 Garber, Sydney Fate 86

T55 McNease, Kathryn San Antonio 86

T58 Glazer, Leya Dallas 87

T58 Coburn, Keeley Houston 87

T58 Coburn, Kelsey Austin 87

61 Vesely, Kaylee Austin 88

62 Murray, Molly McKinney 92

T63 Mancha, Lauren Spring Branch 94

T63 Coburn, Korey Corpus Christi 94