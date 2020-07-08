Baylor’s Kaur Takes Medalist Honors at Women’s Texas Amateur

AUSTIN – A little course knowledge went a long way on Tuesday for Baylor senior Gurleen Kaur at the University of Texas Golf Club. Quite familiar with the dramatic Hill Country course, Kaur poured in six birdies on her way to shooting a 4-under-par 67 during the Qualifying Round of the 99th Women’s Texas Amateur.

Kaur earned Medalist honors and the No. 1 seed in the Championship Match Play Bracket with her impressive round. The Houston native said between junior events, college tournaments and practice rounds, she’s easily played UT Golf Club more than a dozen times.

“I’ve played here so many times that this place feels like a second home,” said Kaur, the 68th-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. “This is the best I’ve ever seen the course. The greens are in perfect condition. My course knowledge really helps with knowing where you need to be in the fairway and for placement on the greens.” 

After missing birdie tries on the first two holes, Kaur cashed in on the par-4 third hole when she rolled in a 6-footer. She backed it up with a 5-foot birdie on the par-4 fourth hole. The three-time collegiate tournament winner gave a stroke back with a bogey on the par-4 fifth, but she remedied that with a 12-foot birdie on the par-5 ninth hole.

“Then I chipped in for birdie on No. 10 from behind the green,” she said. “I almost drove the green on 13. I chipped that one up to about 3 feet and made birdie. On 16, the par 3, I hit it to about 20 feet and drained that one.”

It all added up to a tournament-best 67, which was four shots better than the four players who tied for second place. Faith Delagarza, a Dallas Baptist University senior from Midland; Sadie Englemann, a Stanford freshman from Austin; Hailee Cooper, a University of Texas junior from Montgomery; and Makenzie Niblett, a freshman at Texas A&M all finished at even-par 71 in the Qualifying Round.

For complete scores, click here.

This year’s championship features one of the strongest fields in recent memory. Five of the top 100 players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings are playing UT Golf Club this week, for example. That list includes Kingwood’s Hanna Alberto, the reigning Women’s Amateur champion. Ranked 62nd in the World, Alberto has won six college tournaments. She also played in the 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“We’re obviously thrilled to be able to conduct this championship given the state of the world right now,” TGA Women’s Tournament Director Amy Worthington said. “Having such a strong field with so many elite college players only elevates this championship. We’re going to see some really, really good golf this week.”

In order to ensure a safe environment for everyone involved, the TGA developed specific player guidelines and a safety plan that is in full compliance with local orders. All players and spectators, as well as TGA volunteers and staff, are required to follow all guidelines. Masks or face covers, for example, are mandatory while indoors and while outdoors when safe distancing can’t be maintained, such as players sharing golf carts.

The TGA also has a dedicated staff member continually sanitizing all touchpoints during the championship, in addition to numerous other Covid-19 precautions.

Built in 2003 by Roy Bechtol and Randy Russell, UT Golf Club is a sprawling 7,412-yard, par-72 course. In Tuesday’s Qualifying Round, the best women amateurs in Texas played the classic Hill Country course as a par 71 from 6,121 yards.

Home of the UT Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams, the course is as scenic as it is demanding. Located in the upscale Steiner Ranch community of Austin, the UT Golf Club course overlooks the Colorado River and offers stunning panoramic views of the area’s vistas and valleys.

Championship golf courses tend to produce champions, and that certainly is the case here. UT Golf Club has been the home base for some of the game’s best young champions, including the likes of three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, PGA Tour winners Dylan Frittelli, Cody Gribble and Jhonattan Vegas, 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion Sophia Schubert and the 13th ranked female amateur in the world, Kaitlyn Papp.

In 2010, the Austin-based club hosted the 89th Women’s Texas Amateur. Texas A&M standout Sarah Zwartynski of Allen captured that title.

UT Golf Club General Manager Steve Termeer said the club couldn’t be more excited to welcome the best women amateurs in the state to its facility.

“To host the 99th Women’s Texas Amateur is just awesome,” he said. “We’re all about the spirit of competition. If you look at this trophy, it’s unbelievable. We’ve got Betsy Rawls, Betty Jameson and there’s a lady on here named Mary Ann Rathmell, who turned Mary Ann Morrison, and she won this event 10 times. She was a member of ours previously. It’s just an incredible honor for this club to host this event.”

The Rounds of 32 and 16 in the Championship Match Play Bracket will be played Wednesday, starting at 7:30 a.m. For more information on the 99th Women’s Texas Amateur, click here.

99th WTGA State Amateur Championship

July 7, 2019

University of Texas Golf Club

Austin, Texas

QUALIFYING ROUND SCORES                             

Pos.     Player                          Hometown                  Total Gross

1          Kaur, Gurleen              Houston                      67

T2        Delagarza, Faith          Midland                       71

T2        Englemann, Sadie       Austin                          71

T2        Cooper, Hailee            Montgomery               71

T2        Niblett, Makenzie       Austin                          71

T6        Cotton, Bentley           Austin                          72

T6        Pedigo, Kennedy         Fort Worth                  72

T6        Hannah, Holzmann     San Antonio                72

T6        Park, Jennie                 Carrollton                    72

T6        Enright, Camille           Plano                           72

T11      Morris, Reva                McKinney                    73

T11      Whitney, Halle            Magnolia                     73

T11      Dow, Courtney            Frisco                           73

T11      Schwienteck, Ava        Magnolia                     73

T15      Bardwell, Mikayla       Lewisville                     74

T15      Dhruva, Isha                Katy                             74

T15      Wylie, Kelsey               Katy                             74

T15      Slaughter, Zoe Paige   Houston                      74

T15      Bellville, Kari               Kyle                             74

T15      Garcia, Julia                 Temple                        74

T21      Cox, Lauren                 Orange                        75

T21      Denson, Cari                Hankamer                   75

T21      Digesualdo, Sophie     Austin                          75

T21      Wright, Kenzie            McKinney                    75

T21      Jones, Hailey               Dallas                          75

T21      King, Trinity                 Arlington                     75

T21      Bynum, Autumn          Bastrop                        75

T28      Shah, Serena               Carrollton                    76

T28      Nugent, Hunter           Irving                           76

T30      Gabbard, Tristan         Fulshear                      77

T30      Gregg, Julia                 Farmers Branch           77

T30      Beck, Estelle                Lakeway                      77

  ———————Flighted Competitors——————-

33        Carreon, Camryn         San Antonio                77

T34      Zhang, Jasmine           Midlothian                  78

T34      Kilgore, Faith               Wimberley                  78

T34      Bruner, Greta              Conroe                        78

T37      Hardin, Mina               Fort Worth                  79

T37      Mitchell, Olivia            Plano                           79

T37      Reed, Rebecca            Midland                       79

T37      Roth, Ellie                    Plano                           79

T37      McKee, Amelia            Spring                          79

42        Liu, Hanna                   Austin                          80

T43      Jalufka, Jensen            Austin                          81

T43      Alberto, Hanna            Kingwood                    81

T45      Palmer, Mattingly       Georgetown                82

T45      Barrett, Kenlie             The Woodlands           82

T45      Fraser, Kyle                 Fort Worth                  82

T48      Wood, Paige                McKinney                    83

T48      Murray, Madigan        McKinney                    83

T48      Alberto, Leah              Kingwood                    83

T48      Garza, Samantha         San Antonio                83

52        Tan, Janane                 Coppell                        84

T53      Saenz, Ariana              Porter                          85

T53      Frisbie, Piper               Flower Mound            85

T55      Tran, Kate                    Arlington                     86

T55      Garber, Sydney           Fate                             86

T55      McNease, Kathryn      San Antonio                86

T58      Glazer, Leya                 Dallas                          87

T58      Coburn, Keeley            Houston                      87

T58      Coburn, Kelsey            Austin                          87

61        Vesely, Kaylee             Austin                          88

62        Murray, Molly             McKinney                    92

T63      Mancha, Lauren          Spring Branch              94

T63      Coburn, Korey             Corpus Christi             94

