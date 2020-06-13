Baylor’s Landrum Taking Her Pro Career Overseas

WACO, Texas – Baylor Lady Bear Juicy Landrum left her mark on her hometown playing four years at a school that was just miles from where she grew up, but now she is stepping way outside of Waco signing to play professionally in Poland.

Landrum was signed by a team in the women’s professional club league Basket Liga Kobiet.

Juicy was a second round pick in this year’s WNBA draft but was wavied by the Connecticut Sun just a few weeks ago.

She was a fixture for Kim Mulkey and company over her four years, playing in 132 games. She is known for he sharp shooting, hitting 40 percent from three-point range during her time with the Lady Bears.