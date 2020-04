FILE – In this April 5, 2019, file photo, Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives to the basket as Baylor forward Lauren Cox (15), defends during a Final Four semifinal of the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament in Tampa, Fla. Ionescu was named to The Associated Press Preseason All-America women’s college basketball team, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

WACO, Texas — Baylor All American Forward Lauren Cox was selected third overall by the Indiana Fever in Friday night’s 2020 WNBA Draft.

The Flower Mound native left her mark in four years at Baylor helping lead the Lady Bears to a third National Title in 2019.

Cox is the 9th Baylor player to be taken in the first round in program history.