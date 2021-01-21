Baylor’s Lightfoot Honored as USATF Athlete of the Week

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor junior KC Lightfoot was voted overwhelmingly by fans as the first USATF Athlete of the Week for 2021, USA Track & Field announced Thursday.

“I don’t know that we’ve ever had all three awards in one week,” head coach Todd Harbour said. “All of them are special honors, but to have this one as another part of the three that he’s had makes it pretty neat for KC.”

Lightfoot, a Team USATF member at the 2019 World Championships in Doha after placing third at the USATF Outdoor Championships, set the collegiate indoor record in the men’s pole vault this past weekend at Texas Tech’s Corky Classic in Lubbock. The junior from Lee’s Summit, Mo., soared over 19-5.75 (5.94m) to add a centimeter to the previous collegiate indoor record set one year earlier by South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen.

“I’m super excited to be the USATF athlete of the week and want to say thank you to everyone that voted,” Lightfoot said. “This is my first time getting this award and I am glad that the season has started on a high note. I still have a lot to work on, so hopefully the future holds higher bars.”



Competing for the first time since he won the Big 12 indoor title last Feb. 29, Lightfoot had first-attempt clearances at 17-10.5 (5.44m), 18-8.25 (5.70m) and 19-2.25 (5.85m) before going over the record height on his first try.

This is Lightfoot’s third honor of the week as he was named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week on Tuesday and Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week on Wednesday.

Now in its 20th year, USATF’s Athlete of the Week program is designed to recognize outstanding performers at all levels of the sport. USATF names a new honoree each week and features the athlete on USATF.org. Selections are based on top performances and results from the previous week.

Lightfoot will be jumping again on Saturday as the Bears trek to the Aggie Invitational in College Station, Texas.



