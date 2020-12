WACO — Baylor running back John Lovett announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal after four years with the Bears.

In his four years with the Bears, Lovett rushed for 1,803 yards and 17 touchdowns, but this year was slowed down by injuries carrying the ball just 45 times for 130 yards and a score.

Lovett and fellow running back Trestan Ebner planned to opt out after a Baylor loss to Texas in October, before ultimately deciding to finish the season with Bears.