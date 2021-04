WACO — Baylor guard MaCio Teague announced via Twitter Thursday that he was declaring for the NBA draft and plans to hire an agent, ending his Baylor career.

Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/10EjwVIlaz — MaCio Teague (@_MrDoWork) April 29, 2021

The UNC Ashville transfer started all 58 games he played in at Baylor averaging 14.9 points and 4.3 rebounds a game while shooting 44% percent from the field. Players have until May 30th to declare for the NBA draft.