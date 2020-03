Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) celebrates after making a basket against the Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Will Keep his options open

WACO, Texas — Baylor junior guard Macio Teague announced Monday via twitter that he is declaring for the NBA Draft.

I AM WHAT I AM pic.twitter.com/aEs9S9WGIq — MaCio Teague (@_Mr_DoWork) March 30, 2020

In a follow up tweet, Teague said he is “Keeping all his options open”.

In my decision to declare for The NBA Draft, I am keeping all options open — MaCio Teague (@_Mr_DoWork) March 30, 2020

Teague has not hired an agent. Players who do not hire an agent are able to maintain their eligibility, even after ‘declaring for the draft’.