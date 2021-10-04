Baylor’s March to Defend Their National Title Begins

WACO, TX — Baylor men’s basketball officially kicked off practice today, as the team looks to defend their national title. There are several new players along with veterans, so after the time spent practicing together this summer, Scott Drew and the coaching staff got a head start on their new roster.

“Definitely exciting for our coaching staff because this summer we found out just how lucky we had it with so many veterans,” Scott Drew said. “Last year, especially with the Covid protocols and the pauses and interruptions, where when you have as many new guys as we have, it just takes more time for teaching.”