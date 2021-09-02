Baylor’s Mark Vital, Signs With the Seattle Seahawks

WACO, TX — Former national champion, Mark Vital, is testing the water in the NFL, as he signed with the Seattle Seahawks on their practice squad, as a tight end. Vital had professional basketball options, but he wanted to explore football first.
by: Mandy KnightPosted: / Updated:
WACO, TX — Former national champion, Mark Vital, is testing the water in the NFL, as he signed with the Seattle Seahawks on their practice squad, as a tight end. Vital had professional basketball options, but he wanted to explore football first.