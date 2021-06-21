Baylor’s Matthew Mayer Announces Return to Waco

WACO — Baylor guard Matthew Mayer could have elected to be paid for his basketball talents in the NBA next year but has chosen to withdraw from the NBA scouting combine and return to the national champion Bears for another year according to his Instagram page.

Mayer declared for the draft, days after the Bears won their national championship but elected to not hire an agent making him eligible to return, much like his teammates Jared Butler and MaCio Teague did last year.

Mayer was projected as high as a second round pick in the upcoming NBA draft after playing in 30 games last year averaging over 8 points and 3.5 rebound per game.