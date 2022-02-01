Baylor University Press Release

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball outfielder Jared McKenzie has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Wristers Association (NCBWA) Preseason All-America Third Team, as announced by the organization Tuesday evening.



With this honor, McKenzie becomes a consensus preseason All-American, having been previously named to teams issued by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (second team), D1Baseball (second team) and Perfect Game/Rawlings (third team). Additionally, McKenzie was one of just six unanimous selections to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.



The third-year sophomore from Round Rock, Texas, hit .383 last season with 10 home runs and 44 RBI. He led the Bears with 82 hits, 62 runs, four triples and a 1.079 OPS in 2021 and is currently Baylor’s all-time leader in career batting average (.389).



McKenzie is one of 12 players from the Big 12 named to one of the NCBWA’s three preseason All-America teams. In all, 77 student-athletes were honored.



Baylor opens its 2022 season against Maryland on Feb. 18, as part of a three-game series and seven-game homestand at Baylor Ballpark in Waco.



