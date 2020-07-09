Baylor’s McKenzie Finds His Groove in the Friendly Confines of Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK — Baylor’s Jared McKenzie contributed at the plate with a couple of big knocks in Round Rock’s 19-3 win in their home opener over the Victoria Genrals.

McKenzie a Round Rock native has been trying to find his groove at the plate, and once he got into the familiar settings of Dell Diamond he was able to relax a little bit.

“It’s been awesome,” He said of playing close to home. “I mean it’s been different since we had three months off and so it got — at times — a little frustrating at the plate. But tonight things felt a lot better and being home with the fans in the crowd. It was a lot of fun.”

McKenzie also broke the scoring seal for Round Rock on Wednesday night delivering an RBI single for their first run of the game.

McKenzie and the Hairy Men will finish their three game set with Victoria on Thursday before opening a three game series with San Antonio on Friday night in the Alamo City.