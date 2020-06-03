Baylor’s McKenzie Named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball

WACO, Texas – Freshman outfielder Jared McKenzie was named to the 2020 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America team, powered by Diamond Sports, the organization announced Tuesday.

McKenzie becomes the 15th Bear to earn the honor from Collegiate Baseball and the first since Nick Loftin in 2018.

McKenzie led the Bears with a .406 average in the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19. The Round Rock, Texas, native started all 16 games in center field for the Bears. He led the team with 28 hits on the year and tallied five RBI as the leadoff hitter. McKenzie boasted a .453 on-base percentage and was 4-for-5 in stolen bases, all while playing perfect defense.

His .406 average was third-best in the power-packed Big 12. His 28 hits tied for the conference lead, ranked 12th nationally and was the most by any rookie in the country. McKenzie also averaged 1.75 hits per game, good for 14th-most nationally. 

Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America

1996    Jeremy Dodson, OF (HM)

            Jon Topolski, OF (HM)

1998    Josh Scott, P (HM)

2000    Zane Carlson, P (1st Team)

            Mike Huggins, 1B (HM)

2002    Michael Griffin, 3B (HM)

2003    Ryan LaMotta, P (1st Team)

            Abe Woody, P (1st Team)

2006    Beamer Weems, SS

2007    Raynor Campbell, 3B

2010    Logan Vick, OF

            Max Muncy, 1B

2017    Shea Langeliers, C

2018    Nick Loftin, SS

2019    Jared McKenzie, OF

