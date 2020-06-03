Baylor’s McKenzie Named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Freshman outfielder Jared McKenzie was named to the 2020 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America team, powered by Diamond Sports, the organization announced Tuesday.

McKenzie becomes the 15th Bear to earn the honor from Collegiate Baseball and the first since Nick Loftin in 2018.

McKenzie led the Bears with a .406 average in the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19. The Round Rock, Texas, native started all 16 games in center field for the Bears. He led the team with 28 hits on the year and tallied five RBI as the leadoff hitter. McKenzie boasted a .453 on-base percentage and was 4-for-5 in stolen bases, all while playing perfect defense.

His .406 average was third-best in the power-packed Big 12. His 28 hits tied for the conference lead, ranked 12th nationally and was the most by any rookie in the country. McKenzie also averaged 1.75 hits per game, good for 14th-most nationally.

Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America

1996 Jeremy Dodson, OF (HM)

Jon Topolski, OF (HM)

1998 Josh Scott, P (HM)

2000 Zane Carlson, P (1st Team)

Mike Huggins, 1B (HM)

2002 Michael Griffin, 3B (HM)

2003 Ryan LaMotta, P (1st Team)

Abe Woody, P (1st Team)

2006 Beamer Weems, SS

2007 Raynor Campbell, 3B

2010 Logan Vick, OF

Max Muncy, 1B

2017 Shea Langeliers, C

2018 Nick Loftin, SS

2019 Jared McKenzie, OF