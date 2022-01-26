Baylor University Press Release

IRVING, Texas – Baylor baseball outfielder Jared McKenzie has been unanimously named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as announced Wednesday by the conference office.



McKenzie is one of just six unanimous selections on the 18-man roster, picked by the league’s head coaches who could not vote for their own players.



The third-year sophomore from Round Rock, Texas, hit .383 last season with 10 home runs and 44 RBI. He led the Bears with 82 hits, 62 runs, four triples and a 1.079 OPS in 2021 and is currently the all-time leader in batting average in program history (.389).



With this honor, McKenzie adds to his already impressive offseason, having been previously named a Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (second team) and Perfect Game/Rawlings (third team).



Texas leads the Big 12 with seven of the 18 student-athletes on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Oklahoma State was next with three selections, while TCU and West Virginia each placed two on the team. Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech joined Baylor with one representative apiece.



Joining McKenzie as unanimous picks were OSU right-handed pitcher/designated hitter Justin Campbell, TCU infielder Brayden Taylor and Tech infielder Jace Jung, along with UT’s duo of designated hitter Ivan Melendez and right-handed pitcher Tristan Stevens.



Jung was named the Preseason Player of the Year, while UT’s Pete Hansen garnered Preseason Pitcher of the Year honors. OSU’s Victor Mederos collected Preseason Newcomer of the Year accolades and fellow Cowboy Roc Riggio garnered Preseason Freshman of the Year recognition.



The Big 12 Preseason Poll will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 27.



Baylor opens its 2022 season against Maryland on Feb. 18, as part of a three-game series and seven-game homestand at Baylor Ballpark in Waco.



For the latest news on the Baylor baseball team all season long, follow its official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BaylorBaseball.



2022 PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 TEAM

Silas Ardoin, C, Texas

Peyton Graham, IF, Oklahoma

Brayden Taylor, IF, TCU*

Mitchell Daly, IF, Texas

Trey Faltine, IF, Texas

Jace Jung, IF, Texas Tech*

Jared McKenzie, OF, Baylor*

Dylan Phillips, OF, Kansas State

Austin Davis, OF, West Virginia

Ivan Melendez, DH, Texas*

Nolan McLean, Utility, Oklahoma State

Jake Thompson, Utility, Oklahoma State

Justin Campbell, SP/Utility, Oklahoma State*

Austin Krob, SP, TCU

Pete Hansen, SP, Texas

Tristan Stevens, SP, Texas*

Aaron Nixon, RP, Texas

Jacob Watters, RP, West Virginia