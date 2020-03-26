Baylor’s Mims ‘Soaring’ Up Draft Boards

WACO, Texas — The NFL Draft is still slated for late April and as we draw closer Baylor’s Denzel Mims has worked himself into a first round grade from ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

Kiper has Mims going 22nd overall to the Minnesota Vikings. On a conference call on Wednesday morning Kiper raved about the depth of this wide receiver class and he said Mims is among the best of that group.

“What you wanted to do was nail the process,” Kiper said. “Have the year, All Star, combine then if it all comes together positively you’ll soar up the board and he did.”

Kiper says their is an upper tier of receivers in this class that includes the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Cede Lamb, but beyond that Kiper sees a landing spot for Mims in round one.

“I mean after [Jerry] Jeudy after [Cede] Lamb and after [Henry] Ruggs, Tee Higgins and you’re looking for that fifth receiver,” Kiper said. “I think Mims and Jefferson, along with Higgins are all vying for that fourth receiver off the board spot. After determining the team’s you go to a several Teams in that area needing wide receivers. O think there is a great spot for Mims anywhere between 19 and say 25.”

The NFL Draft is slated for April 23rd-25th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans will not be allowed to attend.