Baylor’s Mitchell Drafted 9th Overall in the NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) celebrates during the first half of a men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Houston, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

WACO, TX — Davion Mitchell was selected by the Sacramento Kings as the 9th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft.

Mitchell, a 6’2″ guard and swept the National Defensive Player of the Year honors, earning the Naismith and NABC Defensive Player of the Year and Lefty Driesell Award.

Mitchell earned 2021 All-America Third-Team honors and is a two-time All-Big 12 honoree. The Hinesville, Georgia native played a key role in leading Baylor to the program’s first NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship in program history.

During the 2020-2021 season, Mitchell had 57 steals, 11 blocks, 420 points, 165 assists, 66 defensive rebounds and shot .447% from downtown. Mitchell spent three years at Baylor, redshirting the 2018-2019 season, and the following two seasons he started every game, where Baylor combined for a 54-6 record.