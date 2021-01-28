Baylor’s Mitchell Enjoys Career Night Against Kansas State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Davion Mitchell made seven 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 31 points, MaCio Teague added 18 points and No. 2 Baylor rolled past Kansas State 107-59. The Bears moved to 15-0 with their second lopsided victory over Kansas State.

Baylor last month became the first opponent since 1992 to score 100 points at Kansas State in a 31-point victory. Nijel Pack had 11 points for 5-12 Kansas State, which has lost its last eight games. It is the first time since 1978-79 that Baylor twice scored 100 points against the same opponent in the same season.