Baylor’s Monaray Baldwin has a Bright Future

WACO, TX — Baylor’s freshman class has several standouts – including wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, who dazzled fans at Shoemaker High School.

Baldwin made difficult plays seem routine, which is a sign of a gifted athlete, and several Power Five schools were interested in him – but he committed to Baylor in December of 2020.

Baldwin and freshman Hal Presley have impressed Dave Aranda in a short amount of time.

“They’ve shown maturity. And, you know, we keep challenging them to show more on and off the field,” Dave Aranda said. “How they handle their day-to-day with class and integrity. You know, attendance and getting that part right, drives on the field part right to where, you know, they can study their playbook. They can be accountable for the little things that we’re asking them to do.”