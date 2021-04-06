Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith Named A Wooden Award All American

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor junior power forward NaLyssa Smith added a fifth All-America nod when she was named as a member of the five-person John. R. Wooden Award All-American team.

Smith joined South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, UConn’s Paige Bueckers, Louisville’s Dana Evans, and Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard as All-Americans, picked by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Smith joined Brittney Griner (2011-2013), Odyssey Sims (2013-2014), Nina Davis (2015), Niya Johnson (2016) and Lauren Cox (2020) as Baylor’s Wooden All-Americans.

The All-America selection was the fifth of the season for Smith. She was a first-team selection by both the Associated Press, WBCA and ESPN.com, along with a second-team selection from the USBWA.

Smith was named the Big 12 Player of the Year, the Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Championship and was an NCAA Riverwalk Region All-Tournament selection after Baylor’s exit in the Elite 8.

Smith averaged 18.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 79.2 percent from the charity stripe. She added 38 steals on defense to go with 26 blocks for the 28-3 Lady Bears. She led Baylor to its 12th Big 12 Regular Season Championship, the 11th Big 12 Tournament Championship and the program’s 10th NCAA Elite 8 appearance.

2020-21 Women’s All American Team