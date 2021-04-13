Baylor’s National Championship Parade Festivities

WACO, TX — Baylor men’s basketball team was honored on Tuesday, as the Bears won the program’s first NCAA national title, after beating Gonzaga 86-70. The national champs are grateful for all the love and support from the fans.

“It finally feels good to feel the energy,” Jared Butler said. “See peoples faces who support us night in and night out, so it feels good, I can’t ask for anything else.”

“You know that’s the one thing you missed out on this year, the fans and the interaction and being able to feel the energy,” Scott Drew said. “And this turn out today at the parade, I know our players really enjoyed it, I know our families really enjoyed it, and we can’t thank Central Texas enough and the Baylor family for supporting us.”

It took 18 seasons to win the national championship, and the Bears recognized those who helped build the groundwork, to bring home the title.

“That’s the one of the thing that excites me the most,” Scott Drew said. “Is seeing them get recognized, and see them get honored for all their hard work and laying the foundation for this, and they deserve it and we wouldn’t be where we are at without them.”

“They did so much for us that we don’t even know about,” Jared Butler said. “I know guys like Tweety Carter and Rico Gathers, they did so much for me, but I know there’s guys that did so much for them, and it means a lot that they can celebrate with us.”