Baylor’s Nick Loftin Selected 32nd Overall in the 2020 MLB Draft

Baylor

WACO — Baylor Junior Shortstop Nick Loftin was selected 32nd overall by the Kansas City Royals, during Wednesday Night’s MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Loftin was the third pick in the competitive balance portion of the first round, and the second pick of the night for the Royals, who also took A&M Pitcher Asa Lacy.

Loftin hit .311 in three seasons with the Bears with 14 Homeruns and 92 RBI’s.

The Corpus Christi native is known for his versatility playing infield, outfield and even pitched during his time in Waco.

