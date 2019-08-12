Baylor’s Offensive Continuity Bodes Well for 2019

WACO, Texas — The Baylor offense will have three its main pieces in place for a big season in 2019.

Charlie Brewer returns for his 3rd season in Waco, in what he hopes will be his first full season as a starter, and he has both offensive coordinators Glenn Thomas and Jeff Nixon.

Thomas who is also the quarterbacks coach feels great being able to go into this season with Charlie Brewer under center.

“It’s definitely a luxury,” Thomas said. “In a lot of ways and, and he is very critical of himself, he’s open to coaching. And I feel like he’s continued to be trending in the right direction. We’re excited about where he’s at and, and the leadership that he’s, he shows not only in our room but within our team.”