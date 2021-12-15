Baylor University Press Release

WACO, Texas – Baylor football senior Jalen Pitre has been named to the 2021 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America First Team, as announced Wednesday.



This is the fifth All-America recognition of the 2021 postseason for Pitre and his fourth as a first-team selection.



Pitre led the Big 12 with 17.5 tackles for loss as part of his 70 total tackles on the year. He also added three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. A Jim Thorpe Award finalist, Pitre is the nation’s only player to record at least three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 2021.



The Stafford, Texas, native ranked among the nation’s best in fumble recoveries (3, t-3rd) and TFL’s (17.5, 7th), while placing 25th in the Big 12 with 5.4 tackles per game. He was one of just 21 Big 12 players with at least two INT’s in 2021. The senior has excelled in Dave Aranda’s STAR position, a hybrid safety/linebacker with freedom to disrupt plays in the backfield, collecting a tackle for loss in 12 of 13 games this season and 22 of his last 25 career games.



With this accolade, Pitre becomes Baylor’s 22nd AFCAAll-American all-time. The Bears have had eight honorees in the last 10 seasons, including three-consecutive years.



2021 BAYLOR FOOTBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

Dave Aranda, Head Coach

Big 12 Coach of the Year (AP, Bear Bryant Awards)

DCTF All-Texas Second Team Head Coach

Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Finalist

Paul “Bear” Bryant Award Finalist



Terrel Bernard, LB

All-Big 12 First Team (AP, Coaches)

DCTF Best Linebacker

DCTF All-Texas First Team

Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Semifinalist

Reese’s Senior Bowl All-America



Gerry Bohanon, QB

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist



Dillon Doyle, LB

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

DCTF All-Texas Second Team



Trestan Ebner, RB

Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year (Coaches)

All-Big 12 First Team (All-Purpose, AP; KR/PR, Coaches)



TJ Franklin, DL

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)



Jacob Gall, OL

All-America Second Team (FWAA)

All-Big 12 Second Team (AP)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

DCTF All-Texas Second Team



Connor Galvin, OL

All-America First Team (The Athletic), Third Team (AP)

Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year (Coaches)

All-Big 12 First Team (AP, Coaches)

DCTF All-Texas First Team



Jeff Grimes, Offensive Coordinator

Broyles Award Finalist



Siaki Ika, DL

Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year (Coaches)

All-Big 12 First Team (AP)

All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches)

DCTF All-Texas First Team



Cole Maxwell, DL

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year nominee



Christian Morgan, S

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)



Xavier Newman-Johnson, OL

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)



Offensive Line – Unit

Joe Moore Award Semifinalists



Jalen Pitre, S

All-America First Team (AFCA, AP, The Athletic, ESPN, FWAA, Walter Camp), Second Team (Sporting News)

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (AP, Coaches)

All-Big 12 First Team (AP, Coaches)

DCTF Defensive Player of the Year

DCTF Best Safety

Reese’s Senior Bowl All-America

Jim Thorpe Award Finalist



Ben Sims, TE

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)



Abram Smith, RB

All-Big 12 Second Team (AP, Coaches)

DCTF All-Texas First Team

Doak Walker Award Semifinalist

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Finalist



R.J. Sneed, WR

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)



Tyquan Thornton, WR

All-Big 12 Second Team (AP, Coaches)



JT Woods, S

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

DCTF All-Texas Second Team