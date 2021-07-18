Baylor’s Quarterback Battle Continues

WACO, TX — For the first time in several years, the Baylor Bears will have a new starting quarterback, since Charlie Brewer transferred to Utah. Based on the Annual Green & Gold Spring Game, there are a few frontrunners, in Gerry Bohanon and Jacob Zeno, but there are other quarterbacks in the mix, with Blake Shapen, Kyron Drones and Brandon Bass. On Big 12 Media Days last week, head coach Dave Aranda said he’s not ready to name a starter.

“We will call it when it’s firmly established,” Dave Aranda said. “You’d like it to be where the job is won, and everybody knows it, and everyone is rallying around the quarterback, and we’re building things off of his skill set and his ability to improvise, or his ability to make quick decisions, whatever that specific set is, you’d like to have that prior to the season, but I think more than a time frame, it’s making sure that we’ve got the right guy.”