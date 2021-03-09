Baylor’s Queen Egbo Coming into Her Own in The Low Post

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo had a career-high 26 points along with 10 rebounds and DiJonai Carrington also had a double-double as the No. 6 Baylor women beat No. 17 West Virginia 96-73 in the Big 12′s final regular season game.

Carrington had 22 points and 10 rebounds. NaLyssa Smith added 13 points for the 22-2 Lady Bears, who had already wrapped up their 11th consecutive regular season conference title. Kirsten Deans had 22 points to lead 19-5 West Virginia. The makeup game to end the regular season matched the top two seeds for this week’s Big 12 tournament.