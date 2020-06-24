Baylor’s Re-United Campaign Evolves With Health Data

WACO — Baylor is in the midst of their second week of allowing athletes back on campus for voluntary workouts.

In their second wave of testing, Baylor announced a total of eight positive tests (four were asymptomatic) and 101 negative tests. Baylor’s Senior Associate AD for Student Health and Wellness Kenny Boyd said their infectious response team is constantly meeting to make sure they are doing what’s in the best interest of the student athletes and their health.

“It’s a multidisciplinary group team physicians from Baylor Scott and White are a part of this as well,” Boyd said of the response team. “We are meeting weekly at this point as we go through our “onboarding” process with baseline testing, and then ultimately down the road with with surveillance testing. It’s going to be a process where we’re gonna meet weekly just to assess each, each phase and each case that comes up.”

Education is also a crucial part of Baylor’s Re-United Campaign. The players are asked to sign a waiver before coming to campus making them aware of the health risks involved. Baylor is also educating them on how to protect themselves and others before and during their return to Waco.

“Another cornerstone in this framework is our education plan,” Boyd said. “That’s already started with the programs that have been on boarded. [We’re] having virtual meetings with the team to educate them on COVID-19, what the signs and symptoms are, what our processes and how our response will be for them, and then start giving them an idea about what to expect when they come on campus for the, for their activities.”

Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said the education doesn’t stop with the kids on campus either.

“It extends beyond just our student athletes and staff,” Rhoades said. “We’ve done educational sessions with the parents, of our student athletes and we’ll continue to do that.”