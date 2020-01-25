Baylor’s Rodriguez Has Established a Winning Culture With The Bears

WACO, TX – After missing the NCAA Tournament from 2013-2016, the Bears have made it to a regional three straight seasons. Steve Rodriguez has built a strong culture at Baylor, and the players have high expectations in 2020, as they’re no stranger to success.

“Not only are we gonna make regionals,” Andy Thomas said. “But we’re gonna be successful in everything we do, classroom and what not, and I think these young guys will attest to that the standard in the locker room, is excellence at ever part of the game.”

“You start to create a culture and a dynamic on the field,” Steve Rodriguez said. “That they understand that there are certain things that aren’t acceptable, and certain things that we expect.”

Baylor will open their season on February 14th against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Baylor Ballpark.