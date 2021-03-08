Baylor’s Scott Drew Headlines Big 12 Awards Announced Monday

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

IRVING, Texas – Baylor’s Scott Drew was named Big 12 Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year, Davion Mitchell was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, and Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Mark Vital were also recognized as part of the 2020-21 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards chosen by the league’s head coaches.

Jared Butler repeated as a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honoree, while Mitchell joined him on the All-Big 12 First Team after being a Third-Team honoree a season ago. Teague was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team, his second-consecutive year picking up All-Big 12 honors and his fourth time named to an all-conference team. Vital earned All-Big 12 honorable mention, his third time earning All-Big 12 honors.

Mitchell and Vital were selected to the league’s All-Defensive Team for the second-consecutive season, with both honored unanimously, and they were joined on the team by Butler, marking the second-straight season the Bears have had three of the five players on the league’s All-Defensive Team. Tchamwa Tchatchoua was honored on the league’s All-Newcomer Team.

Drew was selected for the second-consecutive season as the Big 12’s Coach of the Year after leading the Bears to their first conference championship since sharing the 1950 Southwest Conference title.

Mitchell became the first player in program history to win a conference Defensive Player of the Year honor. He was also named All-Big 12 First Team and repeated as a member of the league’s All-Defensive Team, this time as a unanimous selection. Vital was unanimously named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team for the second-straight season.

BU finished the regular season ranked No. 2 nationally with a 21-1 record and a 13-1 mark in conference play. The Bears won more games than any other team in the league despite having four games cancelled, while TCU with two cancellations was the only other program to not play at least 17 league games.

No. 1 seed Baylor returns to action at 1:30 p.m. CT Thursday on ESPN2 in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals against the winner of the first round game between No. 8 seed TCU and No. 9 seed Kansas State. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State at 5:30 p.m. CT Friday.

2021 ALL-BIG 12 AWARDS

Coach of the Year: Scott Drew, Baylor

Player of the Year: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Sixth Man Award: Kai Jones, Texas

Most Improved Player: David McCormack, Kansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Newcomer of the Year: Mac McClung, Texas Tech

Freshman of the Year: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

First Team

Jared Butler, Baylor*

Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State*

Derek Culver, West Virginia

Second Team

Marcus Garrett, Kansas

David McCormack, Kansas

Andrew Jones, Texas

Mac McClung, Texas Tech

Miles McBride, West Virginia

Third Team

MaCio Teague, Baylor

Rasir Bolton, Iowa State

RJ Nembhard, TCU

Matt Coleman III, Texas

Courtney Ramey, Texas

Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech

Honorable Mention: Mark Vital (Baylor), Jalen Coleman-Lands (Iowa State), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Christian Braun (Kansas), Mike McGuirl (Kansas State), De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State), Mike Miles (TCU), Greg Brown (Texas), Kai Jones (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kyler Edwards (Texas Tech), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia), Taz Sherman (West Virginia)

All-Defensive Team

Jared Butler, Baylor

Davion Mitchell, Baylor*

Mark Vital, Baylor*

Marcus Garrett, Kansas*

Gabe Osabuohien, West Virginia

All-Newcomer Team

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Baylor

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Greg Brown, Texas

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State*

Mac McClung, Texas Tech

All-Freshman Team

Jalen Wilson, Kansas*

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State*

Mike Miles, TCU

Greg Brown, Texas*

Jalen Bridges, West Virginia

* – unanimous selection

2020-21 BAYLOR MBB HONORS

Jared Butler

Wooden Award Finalist (1 of 15)

Naismith Trophy Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)

Big 12 Player of the Year (The Athletic)

All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)

Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List

NCAA National Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

USBWA National Player of the Week (Jan. 26)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Scott Drew

Big 12 Coach of the Year

Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Davion Mitchell

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

All-Big 12 First Team

Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous)

Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Feb. 1)

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team

MaCio Teague

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)

All-Big 12 Third Team

NCAA National Player of the Week (March 8)

Big 12 Player of the Week (March 8)

Mark Vital

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (The Athletic)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous) Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List