Baylor’s Scott Drew Headlines Big 12 Awards Announced Monday

Baylor Athletics Press Release:
IRVING, Texas – Baylor’s Scott Drew was named Big 12 Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year, Davion Mitchell was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, and Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Mark Vital were also recognized as part of the 2020-21 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards chosen by the league’s head coaches.
Jared Butler repeated as a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honoree, while Mitchell joined him on the All-Big 12 First Team after being a Third-Team honoree a season ago. Teague was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team, his second-consecutive year picking up All-Big 12 honors and his fourth time named to an all-conference team. Vital earned All-Big 12 honorable mention, his third time earning All-Big 12 honors.
Mitchell and Vital were selected to the league’s All-Defensive Team for the second-consecutive season, with both honored unanimously, and they were joined on the team by Butler, marking the second-straight season the Bears have had three of the five players on the league’s All-Defensive Team. Tchamwa Tchatchoua was honored on the league’s All-Newcomer Team.
Drew was selected for the second-consecutive season as the Big 12’s Coach of the Year after leading the Bears to their first conference championship since sharing the 1950 Southwest Conference title.
Mitchell became the first player in program history to win a conference Defensive Player of the Year honor. He was also named All-Big 12 First Team and repeated as a member of the league’s All-Defensive Team, this time as a unanimous selection. Vital was unanimously named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team for the second-straight season.
BU finished the regular season ranked No. 2 nationally with a 21-1 record and a 13-1 mark in conference play. The Bears won more games than any other team in the league despite having four games cancelled, while TCU with two cancellations was the only other program to not play at least 17 league games.
No. 1 seed Baylor returns to action at 1:30 p.m. CT Thursday on ESPN2 in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals against the winner of the first round game between No. 8 seed TCU and No. 9 seed Kansas State. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State at 5:30 p.m. CT Friday.
Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year.
2021 ALL-BIG 12 AWARDS
Coach of the Year: Scott Drew, Baylor
Player of the Year: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Sixth Man Award: Kai Jones, Texas
Most Improved Player: David McCormack, Kansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Davion Mitchell, Baylor
Newcomer of the Year: Mac McClung, Texas Tech
Freshman of the Year: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
First Team
Jared Butler, Baylor*
Davion Mitchell, Baylor
Austin Reaves, Oklahoma
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State*
Derek Culver, West Virginia
Second Team
Marcus Garrett, Kansas
David McCormack, Kansas
Andrew Jones, Texas
Mac McClung, Texas Tech
Miles McBride, West Virginia
Third Team
MaCio Teague, Baylor
Rasir Bolton, Iowa State
RJ Nembhard, TCU
Matt Coleman III, Texas
Courtney Ramey, Texas
Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech
Honorable Mention: Mark Vital (Baylor), Jalen Coleman-Lands (Iowa State), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Christian Braun (Kansas), Mike McGuirl (Kansas State), De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State), Mike Miles (TCU), Greg Brown (Texas), Kai Jones (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kyler Edwards (Texas Tech), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia), Taz Sherman (West Virginia)
All-Defensive Team
Jared Butler, Baylor
Davion Mitchell, Baylor*
Mark Vital, Baylor*
Marcus Garrett, Kansas*
Gabe Osabuohien, West Virginia
All-Newcomer Team
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Baylor
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
Greg Brown, Texas
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State*
Mac McClung, Texas Tech
All-Freshman Team
Jalen Wilson, Kansas*
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State*
Mike Miles, TCU
Greg Brown, Texas*
Jalen Bridges, West Virginia
* – unanimous selection
2020-21 BAYLOR MBB HONORS
Jared Butler
Wooden Award Finalist (1 of 15)
Naismith Trophy Semifinalist (1 of 10)
Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)
Big 12 Player of the Year (The Athletic)
All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous)
Big 12 All-Defensive Team
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)
Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List
NCAA National Player of the Week (Jan. 25)
Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 25)
USBWA National Player of the Week (Jan. 26)
Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 25)
Scott Drew
Big 12 Coach of the Year
Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)
Davion Mitchell
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)
Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year
All-Big 12 First Team
Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous)
Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30)
Big 12 Player of the Week (Feb. 1)
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
Big 12 All-Newcomer Team
MaCio Teague
Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)
All-Big 12 Third Team
NCAA National Player of the Week (March 8)
Big 12 Player of the Week (March 8)
Mark Vital
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)
Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (The Athletic)
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous) Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List