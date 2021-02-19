Baylor’s Scott Drew Named to Naismith COY Watch List

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor head coach Scott Drew has been named as one of 15 coaches on the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year late season watch list, as announced Friday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Drew is in his 18th season leading the Baylor program, which is currently ranked No. 2 nationally after matching the best start in program history at 17-0, including a 9-0 record in Big 12 play. The Bears are the first team since UNLV in 1990-91 to start 17-0 with every victory by at least 8 points.

Baylor has a combined 43-4 record over the last two seasons, including a 10-1 mark against ranked teams, making the Bears the first team since Indiana in 1974-76 with a streak of 10 wins in 11 games against ranked opponents.

One of four Big 12 Conference coaches on the list, Drew is joined by West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger and Texas’ Shaka Smart. Additional candidates include Belmont’s Casey Alexander, Drake’s Darian DeVries, USC’s Andy Enfield, Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann, Michigan’s Juwan Howard, Loyola-Chicago’s Porter Moser, Alabama’s Nate Oats, Houston’s Kelvin Sampson and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young.

The Bears have three remaining regular-season games scheduled, with the first two at home against Iowa State (Tuesday) and West Virginia (Thursday) followed by a third on the road at Kansas (Saturday). The Big 12 Conference is working with teams to reschedule additional games which have been postponed during the week of March 1-7.

2021 NAISMITH MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR LATE SEASON WATCH LIST

Casey Alexander, Belmont

Darian DeVries, Drake

Scott Drew, Baylor

Andy Enfield, USC

Mark Few, Gonzaga

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State

Juwan Howard, Michigan

Bob Huggins, West Virginia

Lon Kruger, Oklahoma

Porter Moser, Loyola-Chicago

Nate Oats, Alabama

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Shaka Smart, Texas

Mike Young, Virginia Tech