Baylor’s Scott Drew Passes His Dad Homer with 372nd Division One Win

WACO — Baylor Men’s Basketball Coach Scott Drew passed his father Homer with his 372nd division one win on Wednesday night.

Scott Drew is the architect of one of the greatest turnarounds in college basketball. Last night was Baylor’s 251st game as a ranked team in 18 years under Drew. Prior to his arrival, Baylor had played 2 games as a ranked team in 97 years.

When asked about the video tribute from his father Drew was quick to deflect the credit.

“He’s the coach, he knows who deserves the credit and that’s the players in the staff, administration and head coaches get to benefit from that,” Scott said. “Those are team awards.”