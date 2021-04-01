Baylor’s Shawn Bell Excited to Lead Quarterback Room at His Alma Mater

WACO — Baylor Quarterback Shawn Bell is beginning his first year as the quarterbacks coach at his alma mater.

Bell has been on staff since 2017 coaching the offensive line and tight ends but relishes the opportunity to lead the position he played.

“I feel at home and i’m comfortable and just excited because of the legacy that it comes with,” Bell said. “I think I take a lot of pride in his university take a lot of pride in that position. And then obviously I want to be successful Coach Aranda in this program.”