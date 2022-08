WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Two central Texas defensive standouts are on the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, which goes to the best defensive player in college football.

Baylor’s Siaki Ika and Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson both earned their way into preseason consideration after stellar seasons in 2021.

The winner of the Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 8th, 2022.