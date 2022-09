WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Bears outside hitter Riley Simpson earned the Big 12 Rookie of the Week award after leading the 9th-ranked Baylor Bears Volleyball team to two out of three wins in the Pepperdine Asics Classic.

Big Red gets a Big 12 Award! Riley Simpson is the Rookie of the Week!🔥👏



— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 6, 2022

Simpson finished second on the team in kills with 36, only trailing Senior Lauren Harrison who tallied 37 kills.

Baylor stays home for their regular season home opener against Colorado State to start the Baylor Classic. That match begins Thursday, September 8th at 6 p.m.