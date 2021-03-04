Baylor’s Smith Named to McClain Award ‘Final Five’

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor junior power forward NaLyssa Smith earned a spot on the Naismith/WBCA Katrina McClain Award ‘Final Five’ list, Thursday. The McClain Award, in its fourth year, recognizes the top power forward in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

Smith has started all 22 games for the No. 6-ranked Baylor Lady Bears at power forward and leads the team in a myriad of offensive categories. Her team-leading 18.1 points per contest ranks 9th in the Big 12 while her 9.3 rebounds a game is fourth in the league. She leads Baylor in both field goal percentage (.535, 2nd in Big 12) and free-throw percentage (.817, 5th in Big 12).

The junior from Converse, Texas has 20-straight games with double-figure points to go along with nine double-doubles on the season. Her 3.32 offensive rebounds per contest ranks third in the Big 12, and she surpassed the 1,000-career points mark vs. Texas, Feb. 14. She ranks fifth all-time on Baylor’s career list for field-goal percentage at a .552 clip.

Smith’s junior season is proving to live up to the hype that saw her earn Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year honors along with an honorable mention All-America nod from the Associated Press. She is on the short, 11-person list, for the Naismith Trophy Award for nation’s top player, and she’s still in contention for two other national player of the year honors in the Wade Trophy and the John Wooden Award.

Thursday’s announcement marks the fourth-straight year that Baylor has had a ‘Final Five’ selection for the McClain Award after Lauren Cox achieved that status three straight seasons beginning in 2017-18.

Fans can contribute to Smith’s chances of winning March 5-19, by voting for their selections of the Naismith WBCA/Starting Five Awards. The voters will have a chance to vote for their favorite candidates of the Lieberman, Drysdale, Miller, McClain and Leslie Awards for point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward and center, respectively. Baylor’s DiDi Richards is a ‘Final Five’ selection for the Lieberman Award as well.

The winners of the Starting Five are generally announced the week of the NCAA Final Four, however, with COVID-19, the dates and times have not been set for the recognition of the winners.