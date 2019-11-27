Baylor’s Snow Among 2019 Broyles Award Semi-Finalists

Broyles Award Press Release:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (November 26, 2019) – The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation is pleased to announce the 15 semi-finalists for the 2019 Broyles Award.

The 15 semi-finalists are:

AUBURN – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator

BAYLOR – Phil Snow, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

CLEMSON – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WR

GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator/Outside LBs

INDIANA – Kalen DeBoer, Offensive Coordinator/QB

LSU – Joe Brady, Passing Game Coordinator/WR

MICHIGAN – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator

MINNESOTA – Kirk Ciarrocca, Offensive Coordinator/QB

NAVY – Brian Newberry, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

OHIO STATE – Jeff Hafley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

OKLAHOMA – Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

OREGON – Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator

SMU – Rhett Lashlee, Offensive Coordinator/QB

WISCONSIN – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator

UTAH – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

From the list of 15, five finalists will be selected and invited to travel to Little Rock, Ark. where the 2019 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 10th at the Marriott Hotel.

The winner of the 2018 Broyles Award was Mike Locksley, Offensive Coordinator at Alabama. Winners from the past five seasons are not eligible for the Broyles Award. For a list of all previous winners and finalists, visit the Broyles Award website.

Proceeds from the 2019 Broyles Award support the mission of the Broyles Foundation; to provide a game plan through education, support, and resources to Alzheimer's caregivers.

Riceland Foods serves as the presenting sponsor of the 2019 Broyles Award. Riceland is the world’s largest miller and marketer of rice with its products sold across the nation and to more than 75 foreign destinations.

