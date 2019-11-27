Baylor’s Snow Among 2019 Broyles Award Semi-Finalists

Broyles Award Press Release:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (November 26, 2019) – The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation is pleased to announce the 15 semi-finalists for the 2019 Broyles Award.
The 15 semi-finalists are:
AUBURN – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator
BAYLOR – Phil Snow, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
CLEMSON – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WR
GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator/Outside LBs
INDIANA – Kalen DeBoer, Offensive Coordinator/QB
LSU – Joe Brady, Passing Game Coordinator/WR
MICHIGAN – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator
MINNESOTA – Kirk Ciarrocca, Offensive Coordinator/QB
NAVY – Brian Newberry, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
OHIO STATE – Jeff Hafley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary
OKLAHOMA – Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
OREGON – Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator
SMU – Rhett Lashlee, Offensive Coordinator/QB
WISCONSIN – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator
UTAH – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
From the list of 15, five finalists will be selected and invited to travel to Little Rock, Ark. where the 2019 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 10th at the Marriott Hotel.
The winner of the 2018 Broyles Award was Mike Locksley, Offensive Coordinator at Alabama. Winners from the past five seasons are not eligible for the Broyles Award. For a list of all previous winners and finalists, visit the Broyles Award website.
Proceeds from the 2019 Broyles Award support the mission of the Broyles Foundation; to provide a game plan through education, support, and resources to Alzheimer’s caregivers. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Riceland Foods serves as the presenting sponsor of the 2019 Broyles Award. Riceland is the world’s largest miller and marketer of rice with its products sold across the nation and to more than 75 foreign destinations.
