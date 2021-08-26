Baylor’s Sophia Young-Malcolm Set for Induction in Texas Sports Hall of Fame

WACO — Baylor’s Sophia Young-Malcolm will go into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.

Young-Malcolm a staple of The Lady Bears first National Title team in 2005 and feels like this latest honor is a culmination of her entire career.

“It just seems like the Hall of Fame is like the best you can get, right,” Young-Malcolm said. “That’s what it feels like to me. And I feel accomplished, if that’s a good word that I can use. There’s so many athletes that come out of this state and to be selected as one of the top ones to be in the Hall of Fame is just it’s humbling. So I feel like this is the best award that I can possibly get.”

Sophia returned to Baylor this off-season to join Nicki Collen’s staff as the Assistant AD for Player Development, helping current Lady Bears set themselves up for life after basketball.

“What Coach Mulkey has done here obviously, that just goes unsaid with with how phenomenal she was,” she said. “But to be able to come back and pour into the girls with the experiences that I have had, I hope that they’re able to listen to me and know that I have something — maybe something — to say or I can help them in their walk and in their career.”

The induction ceremony will be on Saturday.