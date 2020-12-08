Baylor’s Staff Wears Multiple Hats During COVID-19

WACO, TX – The Pandemic continues to impact Baylor men’s basketball team, as their second straight game has been canceled, due to their opponents testing positive for COVID-19. The Bears were supposed to play Nicholls State on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center, but that game has been postponed. Baylor head coach, Scott Drew, talked about the staff wearing multiple hats during the pandemic.

“It used to be one coach was involved in scheduling,” Scott Drew said. “And then the head coach would sign off on the deal, or visa versa, but now it’s all hands on deck, not only that, you have to worry if they meet COVID-19 testing protocols.”

Since Baylor’s game against Nicholls State got postponed, the Bears scheduled a game on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

“Things you never had to worry about in the past,” Scott Drew said. “Are you going to be able to play, who are you playing, you used to have to just worry about your team and the scouting report, now you have to worry about everything.”