Baylor’s Steve Rodriguez Very Optimistic That They Will Play a Full Season in 2021

WACO — The Baylor Bears had their season cut short after 16 games last year boasting a 10-6 record that included a sweep of the Shriners College Classic against Mizzou, LSU and Arkansas.

Steve Rodriguez’s team was rounding nicely into form when the season was halted, but now the Bears return with a lot of those young faces that flashed in the first month of the season like Kyle Nevin, Tre Richardson and Jared McKenzie return. They are buoyed by the vets like Andy Thomas and Hayden Kettler that will also be back. Unlike last year Rodriguez is optimistic about finishing the full season.

“We’re gonna get it in there’s no doubt,” he said. “The fact that our guys — we’re outside we’re really not around each other all that much on the field. I think everybody would tell you that if people are getting it it’s not where they’re competing. It’s usually away from the field or the court or whatever it is. So, no I’m very optimistic with our guys and kind of how they went through the whole fall with once we started our team practice, we didn’t have any positive cases or contact tracing or anything like that so we’re going to be fine in regards to our season, there’s no doubt about that.”

The Bears will release their schedule next week with the season slated to start on February 19th.