Baylor’s Thomas Named 2021 Buster Posey National Catcher of the Year Finalist

WACO, Texas – Baylor’s Andy Thomas was named a finalist for the 2021 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year, the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced on Monday, presented by the Kamerion Wimbley Foundation. Thomas is one of three catchers tabbed as a finalist (Henry Davis, Louisville & Mat Nelson, Florida State).

A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 23rd Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on July 1, 2021.

Thomas finished the 2021 campaign hitting a career-best .337 to go along with a career-high 11 home runs and 60 RBI while starting all 51 games behind the plate for the Bears. His 60 RBI are the most for any Baylor player in a single season since 2012. The Murrieta, Calif., native ended his Baylor career as a .327 hitter with 124 runs scored, 216 hits, 19 home runs and 141 RBI in 184 games played.

Thomas has also been named a Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American, All-Big 12 First Team, and a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award.

Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Finalists:

Henry Davis SO Louisville

Mat Nelson SO Florida State

Andy Thomas SR Baylor

