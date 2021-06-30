Baylor’s Todd Harbour Announces Retirement

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – After a legendary career, highlighted by 22 years coaching at Baylor (16 as head coach) and a decorated resume as a student-athlete, Todd Harbour announced Wednesday his retirement as the school’s head track & field coach.

“I’ve been beyond blessed to have been at Baylor as long as I have, first as a student-athlete and then as a coach,” Harbour said. “Cindy’s been here with me for 41 years in Central Texas, and it’s just time to get us two folks back down to South Texas. We’re very much at peace with it. I’m going to miss a whole lot, for sure, but we’re ready.”

Harbour was named Clyde Hart’s successor on June 14, 2005, after being Baylor’s head cross country coach and assistant track coach since January 2000. The rest, as they say, is history.

Harbour built Baylor’s cross country and track and field teams into one of the nation’s most successful and prominent programs. Under his watch, Baylor posted 31 national Top-25 finishes during his time as head coach, including 10 Top-10 finishes.

“Coach Harbour has been a tremendous leader for the Baylor track & field programs for the past 16 years, and we are grateful for his dedication to building upon the tradition of excellence established by his predecessor, Coach Clyde Hart,” Baylor Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades said. “Coach Harbour has had a positive impact on countless student-athletes during his coaching career, both on the track and in Preparing Champions For Life. He led his program in a first-class manner, never compromised and humbly shared his faith with everyone who touched his program. We wish Todd, Cindy and their three sons all the best as we celebrate their many accomplishments and contributions to Baylor Athletics.”

Arguably the crowning glory of Harbour’s tenure came in 2017 when his women’s track & field team won the Big 12 Indoor Championship, the first non-cross country women’s title in program history. He was named the 2017 Big 12 Indoor Coach of the Year.

“When you talk about great memories, the conference title was a big one,” Harbour said. “That was a special group of young ladies. That was a lot of fun because it was something that a lot of people said we couldn’t do. And we were able to pull that off. So, that is definitely going to be a great memory.”

Harbour closed his career by overseeing his 11th, 12th and 13th individual/relay national championships, including his first individual event coach title with Aaliyah Miller in the 800 meters.

All told, Harbour coached 28 national champions (four per relay), 257 All-Americans and 214 conference champions in his time as head coach.

“Hopefully, I’ve left it in good shape for the next coach,” Harbour said. “Getting the track built and getting it moved to campus was a big deal. Thankfully, all of our supporters stepped up and helped us make that happen. That was something I think I had a small part in.”

Clyde Hart Track & Field stadium opened in 2015, Harbour’s 10th season as head coach. The $18.1 million facility was dedicated on Dec. 5, 2014. The stadium accommodates 5,000 spectators and participants with seating on the front and back stretches. It features a state-of-the-art track, outstanding venues for field events, a range of top-level facilities and amenities.

“That’s one of the nicest facilities in the country,” Harbour said. “We’re proud of it, and I think it gives them a great opportunity to recruit and know they’re going to be taken care of in one of the top training rooms in the country.”

One of Baylor’s most legendary track athletes (Class of 1981), Harbour holds school-record marks in the 1,500-meters and the mile run. His 3:50.34 run at Oslo, Norway, his senior year, is still the fastest mile ever run by a collegiate athlete. He was a five-time All-American and a 10-time Southwest Conference Champion. His eight individual conference titles are the most in Baylor history.

Harbour won the 1979 Pan Am Games Silver Medal, was ranked ninth in the world in 1982, and ran 54 sub-four-minute miles. He ran professionally from 1981-87 as a Nike athlete. He was inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in 2017 and is also a member of the Rio Grande Valley Hall of Fame.

Harbour and his wife, Cindy, have three children: Jonathan, Stephen, and Aaron.

Baylor Athletics has launched a national search for its next head track & field coach and will not comment on prospective candidates until the process is complete.

