Baylor’s Todd Harbour Heads Back Home after 41 Years in Central Texas

WACO — Baylor’s Todd Harbour announced his retirement earlier this week after spending 21 years at the university – with the last 16 as the head coach of the Track and Field program.

“I had a tremendous peace,” he said. “I’ve been praying about this for over a year now, and just wanted to know when the right time was, and that was the hardest part. But I just felt like it was time to get back to South Texas.”

Harbour ran at Baylor in the late 70’s and early 80’s – setting collegiate records and even qualifying for the 1980 Olympics. He then turned pro in the mid 80’s before returning to Central Texas.

“I was thankful to be a part of it as a student athlete back here in 1977 to ’81,” he said. “Then just to be able to contribute as a coach, now it’s just been a blessing.”

As he heads back to his home, Harbour has no immediate plans for the future – but he is leaning heavily on his faith to lead him into his next chapter.

“I love to fish, and my son is actually going to be a captain down there, charter captain. And so, I’m looking forward to maybe fishing a little bit,” he said. “But something’s calling me to do something beyond that. So I don’t know what that is yet. I’m just gonna ask the Lord to give me direction and show me where he wants me to go next.”