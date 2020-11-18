Baylor’s Tristan Clark Calls it a Career

WACO — The Baylor men’s basketball team will be bringing loads of talent and Experience to the court in 2020, but Tuesday, Forward, Tristan Clark announced he would not be one of those players releasing a statement on twitter that he was retiring from basketball.

The 6′ 10″ forward out of San Antonio started 44 of his first 47 games at Baylor scoring in double figures in almost half of those games.

He will hold the all time field goal percentage mark in program history, But a knee injury derailed his career in 2019.