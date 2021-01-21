Baylor’s Ursin Showing Toughness in Leadership Role with Lady Bears

WACO — The Baylor women’s basketball team got back on track last night with a win over Oklahoma State where they were led by their veteran core spearheaded by senior, Moon Ursin who led the way with 20 points.

It was more than just her scoring that helped the Lady Bears. Ursin filled up the stat sheet grabbing 8 rebounds and nabbing a pair of steals. Ursin, along with he veteran teammates, Didi Richards and NaLyssa Smith, put their toughness on display, playing all but five minutes, combined, after a difficult couple of weeks.

Her head coach, Kim Mulkey, knows that’s just who Moon Ursin is.

“She just came in when we had a team that won a national championship,” she said. “She just battled every day. She guarded people every day and she got better. She learned the system. This is an example of the type of athlete and the type of student athletes you need more of today, most of them would bail out on you after one or two years but moon. She’s going to go down in the history of our program is one of the all time favorite kids.”