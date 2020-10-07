Baylor’s Wandt Named Big 12 Goalkeeper of The Week

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

IRVING, Texas – Baylor senior Jennifer Wandt was named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday morning. This marks the first weekly honor for Wandt this season and the fifth of her career.

Wandt’s five weekly awards are the most in program history. Lauren Piercy (2015-18) and Ashley Noah (2004-07) each received three weekly honors from the conference. It marks Baylor’s 45th weekly award and the first goalkeeper weekly award as the accolade was introduced this season. It’s the third honor of the season for the Bears as Kayley Ables was named the Defensive Player of the Week for two consecutive weeks in September.

Wandt became the program leader in career shutouts with 28 as she played 110 minutes between the pipes in Baylor’s double-overtime scoreless draw against No. 4 Oklahoma State on Friday. She is now one shutout from tying Texas Tech’s Victoria Esson (2011-13) and West Virginia’s Abby Smith (2012-15) for fifth in Big 12 history.

The Brookfield, Wisc. native finished the night with six saves, five of which came after the first half. She made three of them in the opening minutes of the second period.

Wandt is tied for third in the country with three shutouts so far this season. However, she is the lone goalkeeper to record all of her shutouts in double-overtime draws (110 minutes). Three other keepers have one overtime shutout this season – TCU’s Emily Alvarado vs. Baylor, 0-0 (2OT); Appalachian State’s Kerry Eagleston vs. The Citadel, 0-0 (2OT) and Pitt’s Katherine Robinson vs. Navy 1-0 (OT).

Wandt joins Charlotte Teeter, Texas Tech (Offensive), Jordan Brewster, West Virginia (Defensive) and Kionna Simon, Oklahoma State (Freshman) as this week’s award winners.