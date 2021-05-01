Baylor’s William Bradley-King Drafted by Washington in Seventh Round

Baylor University Press Release

By: Zach Rhodes

WACO, Texas – Former Baylor defensive end/outside linebacker William Bradley-King was selected 240th overall in the seventh round by the Washington Football Team on Saturday on day three of the 2021 NFL Draft.

An honorable mention All-Big 12 honoree and Senior Bowl selection, Bradley-King played in all nine games in 2021, including eight starts, and led the Bears with 3.5 sacks in his lone season on the Brazos. He played his final season at Baylor after a stellar career at Arkansas State from 2016-19 that included a pair of All-Sun Belt honors.

The Kansas City native concluded his collegiate career with 28.5 tackles for loss with 18.0 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 39 games (24 starts).

Bradley-King is Baylor’s third defensive lineman drafted in the last two years joining James Lynch (Minnesota) and Bravvion Roy (Carolina), and first defensive end since Khari Long (Kansas City) in 2005.

Bradley-King is the 11th Baylor Bear to be selected by Washington and the first since running back Lache Seastrunk was selected in the sixth round in the 186th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

BAYLOR DRAFT PICKS BY THE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

YEAR RND PICK NAME, POS.

1951 14 160 Adrian Burk, QB

1952 1 7 Larry Isbell, B

1954 17 200 Jerry Coody, B

1970 17 433 Earl Maxfield, DT

1976 5 148 Mike Hughes, G

1983 10 279 Geff Gandy, LB

1987 7 192 Johnny Thomas, CB

1991 9 243 Charles Bell, DB

2012 1 2 Robert Griffin III, QB

2014 6 186 Lache Seastrunk, RB

2021 7 240 William Bradley-King, DE/OLB