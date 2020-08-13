‘Be Where Your Feet Are’ Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda Encourages His Players to Stay in The Moment

WACO — After a back-and-forth few days The Big 12 Conference announced they would proceed as normal with the football season, on Wednesday.

The news came with a sigh of relief for Baylor players and coaches who wanted to play in 2020. Head Coach Dave Aranda was among those caught up in the ‘will-they-or-won’t-they’ nature of the last few days as rumors and reports circulated.

“I know the last two days, in particular, the anxiety, and the stress for coaches and players was something that we, we talked quite a bit about,” he said. “It’s been discussed really throughout but the last two days, in particular. You couldn’t help but know that guys were looking at their phones in the breaks, and get updates as things were updated just around the country and so it’s a credit to our coaches and our players that these last two days have been two or better practices.”

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby acknowledged that fast-moving and ever-changing nature of this virus so with that in mind Dave Aranda has had to remind himself and his players to take advantage every time they take the field.

“Trying to play in the present has been kind of mantra here the last couple days,” Aranda said. I think that’s for coaches too. That’s for myself — being present being where your feet are. When we have the opportunity to be on the field our guys — you see just the banter back and forth to see guys smiling, we see just the energy that’s created by just a real strong team, and that’s special, and I told them, there’s no place I’d rather be than here than talking to y’all. So let’s take advantage of this.”