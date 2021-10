WACO, TX — Baylor rushed for a season-low of 107 yards against Oklahoma State, and 55 of those yards came on one play. As the team gets ready to face West Virginia, Dave Aranda knows exactly what needs to happen, in order to flourish on offense.

“I think we have to be able to, you know, establish the run,” Dave Aranda said. “If we’re getting safeties that are in the box right as much as we were on Saturday, I think we’ve got to be more effective at cracking them.”