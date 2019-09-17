Bears Committed to Getting Better Up Front During their Bye Week

WACO, Texas — The stats show Baylor with a pair of dominant wins over a pair of over-matched teams to start the season.

Baylor has out-rushed their first two opponents 636 yards to just 282, but Head Coach Matt Rhule and his team looked beyond the Stats when trying to improve this week.

“You know we had a lot of yards,” he said. “So sometimes guys start walking around feeling like you know the offensive line starts thinking hey well we’re really blocking guys well but sometimes the back reverses field and runs for fifty yards you know, sometimes Gerry [Bohanon] comes in the game and gives us a hundred yards rushing which maybe we didn’t earn so trying make sure we’re way more precise in the run game especially up front.”

But it’s more than just the running game Rhule said after the Opener that he was not happy with the way they protected the quarterback, and even though they have allowed just one sack this season, they have to improve their pass protection for when they need it in Big 12.

“We haven’t really had to use the drop-back passing game,” Rhule said. “And so as a result it was getting a little rusty and so kind of trying to breathe new life into that and I think that our timing and really that comes down to practice you know you’re a receiver, you get a little tired, start going three-quarter speed in practice, quarterback you know is going against maybe a scout team, kinda lazy with the ball and getting us to go out there and rip the football and get open, get out of breaks, catch the football those things are really, really important. I’ve seen that so far”