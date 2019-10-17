Bears Preparing for ‘Dynamic’ Talent on Oklahoma State

WACO, Texas — Baylor will have their hands full this weekend trying to stop the nations top rusher, the Big 12’s top receiver and a quarterback Head Coach Matt Rhule compares to Patrick Mahomes.

The three-headed monster in Stillwater pose a lot of problems for the Bears but everything starts with their dynamic freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders.

“The things he can do are really special,” Rhule said. “He is young, he is playing and he’s got Coach Gundy training him and their staff. His ability to run, his ability to improvise, his ability to make all the throws, he reminds me of [Patrick] Mahomes, he’s got all those ability levels and so he is a guy that can hurt you any which way and you have to account for him on every play. Not every quarterback you can say that.”

Sanders is made all the more dangerous when you have to account for his running and that of his backfield partner Chuba Hubbard who is leading the nation in rushing yards.

“Part of it is that Sanders is such a dual threat as well,” Rhule said. “They can RPO off of it, and run the quarterback off it, so you have to be whole in all these different areas because they have a great wideout, they have a great tailback and they have a great quarterback and they have a great scheme, so you have to be whole across the board.”

Baylor will have to slow these weapons of Oklahoma State without the services of their leading tackler, senior Clay Johnston.